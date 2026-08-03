Bhubaneswar: Odisha government Monday announced a monthly stipend for Post Graduate (PG) and PhD students of Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT).

The scheme will be applicable to all regular PG and PhD students pursuing agriculture and allied subjects at OUAT.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment, Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo announced a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000 for PG students for two years for agriculture and allied courses. Similarly, PhD scholars will receive Rs 15,000 per month for up to 3 years, he said.

Singh Deo said the primary objective of this assistance is to encourage quality research and motivate meritorious students of Odisha.

“Investing in our young researchers means securing the future of Odisha’s farmers. With this assistance, our students can focus on new innovations and research without financial worries,” he added.