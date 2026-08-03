Bhubaneswar/Kataka: Asserting that youths are the greatest asset of India, President Droupadi Murmu Monday said universities have the responsibility of shaping citizens guided by integrity, discipline, sensitivity and a commitment to the national interest.

Murmu said this after inaugurating the Jagadguru Kripalu Maharaj University in Kataka.

She said India is among the countries with the youngest populations in the world. “This is our greatest asset. To make optimal use of this asset, our universities must create an environment where young people can develop their talents and realise their dreams and aspirations,” the President said.

Noting that the youth must be provided with value-based education, Murmu said that universities have a big responsibility in shaping citizens guided by integrity, discipline, sensitivity and a commitment to the national interest.

“The knowledge acquired by the youth becomes truly meaningful only when it is used in the service of humanity, the welfare of society, and the progress of the nation,” Murmu said and urged the authorities of the new institution to prioritise education of tribal students, underprivileged sections and girls while promoting research, innovation, skill development, entrepreneurship and women’s empowerment.

Stating that India has set a goal to build Viksit Bharat by the year 2047, Murmu said higher education institutions play a pivotal role in achieving this objective. She urged universities to function as centres of knowledge where the ideas and technologies developed address the needs of society.

Murmu further said that while embracing modern knowledge, students should remain committed to ethical values. She was happy to note that Jagadguru Kripalu University will foster research, innovation, and entrepreneurship while emphasising the cultural and spiritual growth of students.

She was optimistic that this university will produce skilled manpower, researchers, and entrepreneurs who will contribute to realising the goals of a ‘Viksit Odisha’ and a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

Murmu, who earlier in the afternoon arrived in the state capital on a three-day tour, was received by Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and others, inaugurated the varsity and noted that education is the foundation of personality development, social transformation and nation-building.

The new university is developed across nearly 100 acres and seeks to provide multidisciplinary education with a focus on academic excellence alongside character building, ethical values, leadership and community service. The academic programmes include engineering, management, computer science, health sciences and naturopathy.

After her programme, Murmu is scheduled to return to Bhubaneswar and stay overnight at Lok Bhavan.

On Tuesday, the President will travel by train to Berhampur in Ganjam district around 9 am. Her special salon coach will be escorted by two trains, one in the front and another in the rear, throughout the journey, and no other train will be allowed on the same track during the movement, an official said.

Bhubaneswar and Berhampur railway stations have been placed under high security, with bomb disposal squads, sniffer dogs and intensive baggage screening deployed.

Around 15 platoons (1 platoon comprise 30 personnel) of police personnel, along with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP), have been deployed at Bhubaneswar railway station, officials said.

After reaching Berhampur, Murmu is scheduled to visit the Maa Kandhuni Devi shrine near the Taptapani hot spring in Sanakhemundi block to offer prayers.

She will stay overnight at the Army AD College in Golabandha and return to Bhubaneswar by train on August 5 before leaving for New Delhi aboard a special Indian Air Force aircraft.

“The President’s train journey has been arranged keeping in view the IMD forecast of rains,” a senior police officer said.

Odisha Police, in coordination with central agencies, has made elaborate security arrangements in Bhubaneswar, Kataka and Ganjam in accordance with the Blue Book protocol, an official said.

Around 40 platoons of police personnel and nearly 150 police officers have been deployed in Bhubaneswar and Kataka, while SP-rank officers have been assigned to supervise security at each venue. Commandos will accompany the President throughout her visit, officials said.

Ganjam Collector V Keerthi Vasan said the venues of the President’s visit in the district have been declared “no-flying” zones.

He said Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi are expected to accompany the President during her visit to the temple Tuesday.