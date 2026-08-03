Kolkata: A city-based businessman alleged receiving extortion threats demanding Rs 5 crore from persons claiming to be members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, prompting Kolkata Police to launch an investigation, a senior officer said Monday.

The complaint was lodged at Bhawanipur police station after the businessman alleged receiving calls and voice notes from international phone numbers since June 30, he said.

According to the complaint, the callers identified themselves as members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and demanded Rs 5 crore, the policeman said, adding that they allegedly threatened to kill the businessman and his family members if the money was not paid.

Alarmed by the threats, the complainant approached the police, which has started an investigation.

“We have received a complaint alleging extortion threats from persons claiming to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway,” he said.

“We are analysing the call records, voice notes and other digital evidence. It is being verified whether the callers have any links with an organised criminal network or whether they merely used the gang’s name to intimidate the complainant and extort money,” the officer added.

Police have collected details of the international phone numbers from which the calls and voice messages were received and are working to identify those involved, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.