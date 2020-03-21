Bhubaneswar: In view of the COVID-19 outbreak, Friday the Special Secretary-cum-DIF, Government of Odisha, PK Biswal, urged the RBI Regional Director in Bhubaneswar, Shri Pradeepta Kumar Jena, to make provisions for the availability of cash in banks, and ATMs across the State in case of an emergency situation.

The letter read, “In the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus epidemic, the state government has been taking many proactive steps in preventive healthcare and social protection measures including the establishment of isolation centres, release of old age pension in advance, payment of exgratia etc. It will also involve substantial disbursement from the treasuries. Since it is a very critical time, the public may also require a lot more cash in hand.”

“Keeping in view, the above facts it is requested to make available sufficient cash in currency chests and bank branches/ATM counters across the state to meet exigencies,” the letter added.

PNN