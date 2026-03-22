Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Sunday said his government is working tirelessly to provide safe drinking water to every village and household in the state.

Extending greetings on the occasion of World Water Day, Majhi said in a social media post, “Water is life, and the protection and proper use of this precious natural resource is the supreme responsibility of all of us.”

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Odisha government is working tirelessly through the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ to provide safe piped drinking water to every village and household in the state, he wrote.

In addition, the state government has been continuously working to enrich farmers by strengthening ‘pani panchayats’ and through new irrigation projects, he said.

“Let us make collective efforts towards building a prosperous Odisha by turning water conservation into a mass movement,” the CM added.

In a social media post, Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati said, “Water is the lifeline of our planet and our future. This World Water Day, let’s renew our pledge to protect this precious resource by saving water, using it wisely, and valuing every drop. Let’s also acknowledge and support those who are working tirelessly to promote sustainability, spread awareness and build a culture of conservation.”

BJD president and Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik also greeted people on the occasion.

Stating clean water is the foundation of health, sanitation, and human dignity, Patnaik said, “It sustains life, safeguards hygiene, and anchors our collective wellbeing. On #WorldWaterDay, let us pledge to conserve this precious resource, use it sustainably, and make concerted efforts to recharge our groundwater.”