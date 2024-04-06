Bhubaneswar: India has become the third largest start-up economy in the world, ranked behind the USA and China, Executive Chairman of Start-up Odisha Omkar Rai, said Saturday.

It was time for students to evince greater interest in start-ups to become self-dependent and position themselves as job providers instead of seeking employment themselves, Rai said while speaking at a local educational institution here.

The start-ups had been creating enormous opportunities for students who could make their initiatives profit-oriented with less investment, he added.

Rai informed that Odisha had 1,940 recognised start-ups, which included 151 in the agricultural sector, 25 in Artificial Intelligence, 27 in automotive, 13 in telecommunication and networking, 133 in the education sector, 2 in conventional energy and 22 in renewable energy.

UNI