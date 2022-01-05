Bhubaneswar: As per the final electoral rolls, 2022 Odisha has total 3,29,83,643 voters, Chief Electoral Officer(CEO) SK Lohani said Wednesday.

Lohani said out of which 1,67,96,603 are male electors, 1,61,83,835 are woman electors and 3025 electors belong to Third Gender category.

Total electors in the final electoral rolls of 2021 were 3,25,52,202. As such, there has been an increase of 4,31,441 electors in the current electoral Rolls, 2022.

The CEO said there has been qualitative improvement in the purity of electoral rolls after Special Summary Revision, 2022.

The number of non-photo electors which was earlier 3,38,458 has come down to 84,694. Similarly, the gender ratio of the electors in the electoral roll has increased from 958 to 964.

The special summary revision of photo electoral rolls, with qualifying date as January 1, 2022 was published Wednesday after completion of the Summary Revision.

In total, 18,65,570 claims and objections were received during the period. Out of this 12,02,101 (64.44 per cent) were received online and 6,63,469 (35.56 per cent) were received offline.

Lohani said during the special summary revision, 9,50,789 new electors have been enrolled in electoral rolls.

As many as 3,82,601 names have been deleted from the electoral rolls and correction records of 3,82,601 electors have been done.

The CEO said while there were 4,10,076 electors in the age group of 18-19 in the final electoral rolls, 2021 the number has increased to 5,23,774 in the final electoral rolls, 2022.

The major highlight of special summary revision, 2022 is the substantial increase in receipt of online applications from 7 per cent in summary revision, 2021 to 66.44 per cent during the current revision.

Another voter-friendly intervention by the Election Commission of India this year is the introduction of free of cost door delivery of EPIC through Speed Post in specially designed envelopes.

An MoU has been signed with the Department of Posts in this regard.

There is a facility for downloading e-EPICs by the newly registered voters having a unique mobile number that has not been used by any other voter. The citizen can do it by logging in to www.nvsp.in portal and clicking on e-EPIC download.

The CEO said the revision of the electoral roll is now an ongoing process. A voter can apply for addition, deletion or correction of his/her name in the electoral roll throughout the year.

Applications can be filed through Voter Helpline Mobile App, www.nvsp.in portal in the online mode or by contacting concerned Booth Level Officers (BLOs), he said.

