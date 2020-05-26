Bhubaneswar: The state government has increased the ration cost for mid-day meal (MDM) for primary and upper primary school students.

The per head ration cost of primary schools has been increased from Rs 4.93 to Rs 5.42 while the ration cost for UP school students has been hiked from Rs 7.36 to Rs 8.10. The revised ration cost will be applicable retrospectively from April 1, this year, School and Mass Education department said in a letter to all Collectors.

The school management authorities have been asked to serve the noon meal to the students at an average cost of the revised rate.

Over 43.77 lakh students of 58,784 schools will be benefited from the decision. Out of these students, 27.37 lakh are from 33,936 primary schools and 16.40 lakh from 24,848 upper primary schools.