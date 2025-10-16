Bhubaneswar: The office of the Engineer-in-Chief (Electricity)-cum-PCEI (O), functioning as the State Designated Agency (SDA) under the department of Energy, organised the first stakeholder consultation meeting on the draft Odisha Energy Conservation and Sustainable Building Code (OECSBC) here recently.

The event aimed to engage key stakeholders from both government and private sectors in reviewing the draft code and its associated rules, in order to gather feedback for customising the code according to Odisha’s unique climatic and regional conditions and to facilitate its integration into building byelaws and approval processes, ensuring smoother adoption and effective implementation.

The meeting was chaired by VSSUT vice-chancellor Dipak Kumar Sahoo, EIC (Electricity) Pyari Mohan Mishra and OUTR School of Electrical Sciences head Lokanath Tripathy.

Representatives from various departments and institutions, including the Directorate of Town Planning, Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), Odisha Real Estate Regulatory Authority (ORERA), Indian Institute of Architects (Odisha Chapter), IDCO, Works department, Office of Director of Environment, GRIHA, IGBC, ISHRAE, VSSUT, and OUTR, participated in the deliberations.

The proposed OECSBC is an upgraded version of the Odisha Energy Conservation Building Code (OECBC) 2022, which promotes energy efficiency in new commercial buildings with a connected load of 100 kW or more, a contract demand of 120 kVA or higher, or a built-up area exceeding 1000 sqm.

The latest draft introduces new sustainability compliance parameters to further enhance energy-efficient building design and operations further.

During the consultation, discussions were also held on the draft Odisha Eco-Niwas Samhita (OENS), a state-specific energy conservation and sustainability building code for residential buildings, aligned with the OECSBC framework.