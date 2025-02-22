Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Saturday felicitated its medal-winning athletes at the 38th National Games with cash rewards — Rs 6 lakh for gold, Rs 4 lakh for silver, and Rs 3 lakh for bronze. They were awarded at a special ceremony at the Kalinga Stadium Tennis Centre in Bhubaneswar.

“Odisha secured the 12th position in the 38th National Games. The essence of sports lies in celebrating victories and using defeats as motivation to achieve greater success. This achievement will inspire many young athletes in the state,” Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said.

Optimistic about the state’s success in future, the minister added, “Our athletes will continue to bring glory to the state by excelling in upcoming national and international sports competitions. Our government is committed to the development of sports and athletes.”

“The state government will construct block-level stadiums, focusing on nurturing grassroots-level sporting talent. It will continue to provide necessary support for the development of sports in Odisha,” he added.

Medal-winning athletes expressed their gratitude for the government’s support, saying the felicitation ceremony would further motivate them to strive for excellence.

The 38th National Games was held in Uttarakhand from January 28 to February 14. The next edition is scheduled to be held in Meghalaya in 2027.

PTI