Bhubaneswar: A fresh low pressure is likely to form over north-east Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood areas around September 20, informed India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre at Bhubaneswar in its Saturday morning bulletin.

Also read: Thunderstorm, heavy rain in Odisha for next few days: IMD

According to the bulletin, a north-south trough runs from Bihar to south interior Odisha across Jharkhand and extends up to 1.5km above mean sea level, at present. Several parts of the state will witness increased rainfall activity under its influence for next the four days.

Complete forecast for different parts till September 23:

Day 1 (valid from 08.30 hours of September 19 up to 08.30 hours of September 20) –

Yellow Warning (Be updated): Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Rayagada.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower are very likely to occur at many places over the districts of south interior Odisha.

Day 2 (valid from 08.30 hours of September 20 up to 08.30 hours of September 21) –

Light to moderate rain or thundershower to occur at most places over the districts of north coastal Odisha and remaining parts of the state.

Orange Warning (Be prepared): Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places over Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Kendrapara districts.

Yellow Warning (Be updated): Heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Sambalpur and Cuttack.

Day 3 (valid from 08.30 hours of September 21 up to 08.30 hours of September 22) –

Orange Warning (Be prepared): Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Keonjhar, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Sonepur and Angul.

Day 4 (valid from 08.30 hours of September 22 up to 08.30 hours of September 23) –

Yellow Warning (Be updated): Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh and Nabarangpur.

Fishermen Warning: Due to formation of a low pressure area over north-east Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood areas, stormy weather with surface wind speed reaching 45 kmph to 55 kmph is very likely over north-east Bay of Bengal and the adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal September 20.

Also, squally weather with surface wind speed reaching 45 kmph to 55 kmph is very likely over north as well as west-central Bay of Bengal along and off Odisha coast, during September 21 and 22.

PNN