Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has increased undergraduate (UG) seats by 10,372 across higher education institutions for the 2026-27 academic session to accommodate rising demand for degree admissions, the Higher Education Department said.

According to a notification issued by the department, the additional seats have already been incorporated into the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) portal for the ongoing admission process.

Of the newly sanctioned seats, 4,684 have been added in government colleges and 3,416 in 488 aided colleges. Another 1,056 seats have been increased in 662 grant-in-aid colleges, while State Public Universities have received an additional 1,216 seats, the notification added.

“Upon reviewing the admission data of the previous academic sessions, it has been observed by this Department that in several Higher Education Institutions, the demand for admission in certain U.G. subjects is considerably high, whereas the sanctioned strength in such subjects is comparatively low,” the notification read.

The government said the enhanced intake would help ensure that more students gain access to undergraduate education and address seat shortages in high-demand subjects.

PNN