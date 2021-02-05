Bhubaneswar: The Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) and MD of Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT), IPS officer Arun Bothra has found place in the list of ‘21Heroes2021’ selected by Transformative Urban Mobility Initiative (TUMI). The recipients of this award were honoured for ensuring swift transport mechanism to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic, TUMI said in a notification.

The IPS officer was praised for transforming the public transport system in Odisha during the COVID-19 pandemic. It saw bold changes through fulfillment of commuter-friendly measures like digital transactions, sitting-only passengers and enforcement of stringent COVID-19 protocols.

Stating about Bothra’s success in giving commuters a better commuting experience, TUMI said in a statement released Thursday, “On buses, Arun Bothra enforced wearing of masks, regular disinfection and social distancing. It reduced people’s fear of using public transport during the pandemic.”

The statement added, “Arun brought together over 1,200 bus drivers and conductors across the state for a virtual training programme that lasted a fortnight. He used this terrible pause to impart knowledge and skills on topics like safe and fuel-efficient driving practices, customer care, gender sensitivity and good bus maintenance practices.”

It further said, “The 21Heroes2021 saw through the despair and used the crisis as a way to not only keep people safe while moving through their cities, but also to invest time and resources into transforming urban mobility and combating climate changes.”

TUMI also talked about Bothra’s previous achievements. “A senior and revered officer of the Indian Police Services, Arun began his first public transport assignment in June 2019 as Managing Director of CRUT. Previously, he worked as the CEO of Odisha’s Central Electricity Supply Utility (CESU) and at the Central Bureau of Investigation in New Delhi,” the statement said.

PNN