Bhubaneswar: IPS officer DS Kutey, who was suspended by the Election Commission of India (ECI), has been posted as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in Home Department of Odisha Government official, sources said Monday.

In a notification, the Home Department said, “The state government, after careful consideration, has been pleased to revoke the suspension of DS Kutey with immediate effect, pending initiation of disciplinary proceedings.”

“Now, therefore on revocation of suspension, Shri DS Kutey, IPS, is posted as OSD, Home Department,” it said.

It can be mentioned here that ECI had suspended Kutey, who was serving as the Special Secretary in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), for ‘unduly interfering in the conduct of elections’.

PNN