Bhawanipatna: The toll in the accident of a pickup van in Odisha’s Kalahandi district rose to four with the death of another two passengers, police said Monday.

Sunday evening the pickup van carrying 46 agriculture workers overturned near Dokripada in Golamunda police station in the district.

The workers from Atigaon and Michagoan had been to Borguda under Golamunda block to carry out paddy plantation work and were returning to their home in the pickup van, a police officer said.

While two persons, identified as Mohan Biswal and Manjula Biswal died Sunday, two other workers, Pramita Chalan and Sukanti Majhi died Monday, the official said.

The other injured workers are under treatment at different hospitals including the district headquarters hospital, Bhawanipatna, VIMSAR, Burla, Junagarh hospital and Dharamgarh sub-divisional hospital.

