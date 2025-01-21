Bhubaneswar: Preparations for this year’s Republic Day celebrations have begun in Odisha with the announcement of the list of ministers and other dignitaries who will hoist the national flag at various locations across the state.

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati is scheduled to hoist the Tricolour in Bhubaneswar. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will hoist the national flag in Cuttack, while Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo will do the same in Puri and Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida in Khurda.

Several other ministers have been assigned flag-hoisting duties in different districts. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari will hoist the flag in Sundargarh, while Minister of Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Drinking Water Rabi Narayan Naik will do so in Subarnapur.

School and Public Education Minister Nityanand Gond will hoist the flag in Koraput, and Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra will do the same in Jagatsinghpur.

Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan will hoist the flag in Jajpur, Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling in Rayagada, and Commerce & Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena in Gajapati. Housing & Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra will hoist the flag in Balasore, and Forest & Environment Minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia will do so in Keonjhar.

Minister of State (Ind charge) of the Education Department Suryabanshi Suraj will hoist the flag in Nuapada, Handicrafts and Textiles Minister Pradeep Bal Samanta in Dhenkanal, and Fisheries & Livestock Minister Gokulananda Mallik in Malkangiri. Finally, Industries and Skill Development Minister Sampad Chandra Swain will hoist the flag in Nayagarh.

