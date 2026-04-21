Baripada: A lady school teacher engaged in census enumeration work in Baripada of Mayurbhanj district has been reported missing since Saturday, raising concern among family members and authorities.

According to reports, Jyotsnarani Sahu, who has been serving at UG School in Karanjia for the past eight years, had left her residence Saturday morning to carry out census duties.

Her brother said he last spoke to her around 11:30 AM the same day, during which she informed him that she was on census duty. Since then, there has been no communication with her despite repeated attempts by family members.

Following the incident, her family and house owner lodged a missing person report at the Sadar Police Station. Police have initiated an investigation to trace her whereabouts. Originally from Puri, the teacher had been staying in a rented house in Baripada for the last eight years.