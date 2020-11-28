Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Lalit Kala Akademi announced Friday evening the names of five eminent artists of the state, who are to be honoured with Dharmapada Award for the period of five years starting from 2016 up to 2020, informed the Akademi official sources.

Also read: Container truck catches fire on NH-16 after collision with SUV in Bhadrak

Names of the artists were announced by state Culture Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahy at a meeting held at the Sanskruti Bhawan here.

According to the sources, the distinguished artists of Odisha like Banabihari Parida will be honoured with Dharmapada Award for the year 2016, Shyam Sundar Patnaik for 2017, Jagdish Chandra Kanungo for 2018, Binod Maharana for 2019 and Mahendra Prasad Mohapatra for 2020, respectively.

However, the Akademi will also felicitate 25 prominent artists who will be presented with a cash award of Rs 1 lakh along with citation.

Notably, Dharmapada Award is the highest honour conferred by the state government for lifetime achievement and exemplary contribution towards enrichment of visual art and sculpture.

The recipients of Dharmapada Award will be given a cash award of Rs 5 lakh each including a citation and shawl.

PNN