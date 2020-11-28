Bhadrak: In an untoward incident, a Kolkata-bound container truck caught fire after hitting an SUV from behind, in the wee hours of Saturday.

The mishap occurred on national highway (NH-16) near Dahanigadia Chhak in Bhadrak district.

According to an eye-witness, the container truck (bearing registration number KA-52 B-0817) was coming from Maharashtra and was carrying Flipkart consignments en route to Kolkata via Bhadrak.

The truck collided near a local fuel station at about 3.00 am and caught fire. The driver and three other occupants jumped out of the truck. Later, they informed local police and fire service for help.

The four persons have sustained burn injuries. They were rescued by locals and were sent to a nearby hospital for treatment.

On being informed, local police including a fire-fighting team immediately reached the spot and doused the flames. The exact amount of loss is yet to be ascertained.

Details are still awaited.

PNN