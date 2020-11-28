Bhubaneswar: In bizarre incident Friday afternoon, four gold biscuits weighing nearly 400 gm worth over Rs 20 lakh were seized from a passenger at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here.

The gold biscuits were seized from the passenger identified as A Jain-ul-Abedeen at about 3.30 pm, who was travelling to Chennai by flight No.-6E 209, a press note issued by the BPIA authorities read.

The passenger approached frisking booth (No. 3) which was manned by security personnel HS Prasad. The indication of Door Frame Metal Detector (DFMD) showed high density in the middle portion. The security personnel frisked the passenger again with Hand Held Metal Detector (HHMD). Prasad was now confirmed that the passenger was hiding some metallic object inside his rectum.

Later, Jain-ul-Abedeen was subjected to interrogation after which he confessed to carrying gold in the body cavity. Four rectangular yellow metals wrapped and concealed inside the body cavity was taken out by the security personnel, the BPIA press note revealed.

Notably, the passenger was deboarded and handed over to Customs officials for the purpose of initiating legal actions against him.

PNN