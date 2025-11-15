Baripada: Odisha’s forest department launched the All India Tiger Estimation-2026 exercise at Similipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj district Saturday, marking the beginning of the national tiger census in the state.

The exercise aims to make assessment of the tiger population in the reserve as per protocol. The estimation will be carried out in two phases, said Dr Samrat Gowda, Deputy Director of Similipal Tiger Reserve.

He said the first phase will include a three-day carnivore and mega-herbivore sign survey, followed by a four-day line transects survey and a one-day count of vultures and other bird species.

Phase-I of the exercise began Saturday in the Similipal South Division, with 103 trained survey teams deployed for the task, Gowda said.

The estimation will continue till November 22.

The next phase will include an extensive camera trapping exercise across 1,321 grids of the tiger reserve.

Nearly 1,500 camera traps will be deployed in two cycles of 25 days each, starting December 1, he added.