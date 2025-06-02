Bhubaneswar: Preetam Kumar Pradhan, a law student at KIIT School of Law and a resident of Odisha’s Berhampur, has received the Authorship Award from the World Charity Welfare Foundation, an honour recognised by the American Merit Council.

Pradhan was recognised as a young author for his contributions to literature. His debut book, ‘Mystic and Matter’, has sold more than 500 copies through offline stores across India.

The book explores philosophical topics and aspects of the human experience. It has drawn attention from readers and literary circles, helping Pradhan gain recognition beyond his home state.

In addition to writing, Pradhan is involved in student leadership and social work. He serves as a student convenor for campus initiatives and works with several non-governmental organisations focused on education, legal awareness and tribal welfare.

Pradhan said he was thankful for the support of his community and institution. “This recognition motivates me to continue working hard—not just in writing, but also in serving society through legal awareness and youth engagement,” he said.

His achievement has been acknowledged by educators and literary groups in Odisha. Many said it reflects growing youth engagement in both creative and civic fields across the state.

