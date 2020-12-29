Bhubaneswar: There is no let-up in sexual abuse of minor girls in the state despite the efforts by the police. In yet another shameful incident, Commissionerate Police arrested a lawyer for raping a 7-year-old girl under Lingaraj police limits here.

The accused identified as Rabi Dash of Ganjam district has been staying in Lingaraj police station area.

The victim resides with her family near the lawyer’s residence. She used to visit the house of the accused to play with his minor son.

Police claimed that the lawyer sexually abused the girl when his wife was away Monday evening. He also allegedly threatened the girl not to reveal the matter before anyone.

However, the victim revealed the whole incident before her mother who enquired after spotting blood stains on her dress.

Subsequently, her parents lodged a complaint with the police in this regard. Police swung into action

and arrested the accused late Monday night.

He was produced before the court after medical examination Tuesday afternoon. The POCSO court later sent the accused to 14-day judicial custody.