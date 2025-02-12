Bhubaneswar: An all-party meeting was held in Bhubaneswar Wednesday ahead of the budget session which is scheduled to commence Thursday.

Leaders from different political parties attended the all-party meeting held under the chairmanship of Speaker Surama Padhy at her Chamber in Odisha Assembly here Wednesday.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling, senior BJD leader Pramila Mallik, and Congress legislative party leader Rama Chandra Kadam were present during the meeting.

Speaking to media persons after the all-party meeting, the BJD chief whip Mallik said: “Discussions were held for the smooth functioning of the Assembly during the budget session. The Governor will address the house and the budget will be tabled in Assembly. The house will function as per the procedures.”

She also welcomed the move to ensure the paperless functioning of the Assembly. Notably, all 147 MLAs have been provided with tablets to carry out their legislative duties by replacing paper documents.

The submission of notice by the legislators for asking a question, its acceptance, relevant correspondence with the concerned ministry, and receipt and processing of the information is expected to become completely paperless in the Odisha assembly.

“This session marks a significant transition as the Odisha Assembly adopts a paperless approach, aligning with Prime Minister Modi’s ‘One Nation, One Application’ vision through the e-Vidhan Application,” said Parliamentary Affairs minister Mukesh Mahaling.

He added that the members can now digitally record their attendance, and all data, including questionnaires, answers, and their work, will be tracked digitally within the assembly.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also called on Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at Raj Bhavan here ahead of the Assembly Budget Session.

The third session of the 17th Odisha Legislative Assembly will begin with the Governor’s address Thursday.

“Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, called on me at Raj Bhavan this morning. During our meeting, we engaged in a comprehensive discussion on various developmental initiatives, the state’s achievements, and the roadmap for future progress,” wrote Governor Kambhampati on his X handle.

The budget session is scheduled to have 28 working days and will continue till April 5. The annual budget for the financial year 2025-26 will be tabled in the house February 17.

IANS