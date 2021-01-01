Even as everyone is welcoming the New Year and setting the goals for the year ahead after the end of a year that brought a pandemic of this scale, several state ministers and political leaders, in interaction with Manish Kumar of Orissa POST, revealed their resolutions for 2021. Excerpts…

Will ensure none goes hungry

My New Year resolution is to implement the vision of our Chief Minister that nobody in the state will be deprived of food security. As the Departmental Minister, I will continue the good work of our department like in 2020 and ensure that nobody in the state goes hungry to the bed.

Ranendra Pratap Swain | Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister

Will try to bring school education back on track

The pandemic affected normal schooling. I plan to put the school education back on track. I will try my best to work on how the school curriculum could be well balanced and examinations are held on time to reduce any hardship to the students. I will also work towards improving the quality of education in the state.

Samir Ranjan Dash | School and Mass Education Minister

Will be more active in Parliament

I have resolved that in this New Year, I will work strongly and resolutely under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik towards the holistic development of Odisha. This I resolve to do through active interventions in the Parliament as a lawmaker, placing the just demands of Odisha before Union Ministries and policy support to the state government.

Sasmit Patra | Rajya Sabha MP

Wish better days for women, kids

We know that people have expectations from us. We will try to live upto their expectations in the New Year. I hope the New Year brings new hope for the people of Odisha and the blessings of Lord Jagannath and Lingaraj fall upon all of us. I am hopeful that the women and kids of Odisha get to see better days ahead.

Samir Mohanty | Odisha BJP President

Will work for farmers’ welfare

The year was marred by Covid-19 pandemic. I want to see a Corona-free year and relief from the woes of the pandemic. I expect the farmers’ concerns are sorted out. The state is riddled with the issues of unemployment and corruption. I want the governments to address these issues. At the same time, I will try to work for the people in best possible ways.

Niranjan Patnaik | OPCC President