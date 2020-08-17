Bhubaneswar: In terms of tests per million per day, Odisha leads the country with 1,096 tests per million per day, in the Large States category. The national average was 542 tests per million per day.

The testing rate in Odisha is double the national average and ahead of states like Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Kerala among others.

The state government has ramped up Covid-19 testing to more than 50,000 tests per day. Sunday, Odisha was positioned at No.4 in the country with 50,421 tests.

In the coming weeks, the state government intends to increase the testing numbers further in a phased manner.