Bhubaneswar: With the Budget session beginning Thursday, the Twin City Commissionerate Police has imposed some restrictions on the roads that approach the Odisha Legislative Assembly.

Commuting on the stretch from Raj Bhawan to MLA Colony and Rabindra Mandap Square has been restricted. To reach their destinations, commuters have to take a detour through Shastri Nagar.

Commuters wanting to go to PMG Square from AG Sqaure have to take a right turn near Jaydev Bhawan and take the IG Park road to reach their destination.

For commuters, the Master Canteen-Lower PMG stretch is open, but restrictions have been imposed on Mahatma Gandhi Marg. Commuters have to take the diversion at Upper PMG to reach Master Canteen-Lower PMG stretch.

Those commuters coming from Housing Board side have to take a left turn at Keshari Square to reach their destinations.

Vehicles coming from 120-Battalion Square have to take left turn at Power House Square to reach their destinations.

Security arrangements have been beefed up with deployment of 30 platoons of the police at the Assembly building. This apart, a police team with water and blankets are on standby to prevent any suicide attempts as three such bids were reported during the Winter Session.

The House will be conducted in two phases. The first phase will be from February 18 to 27 and the second from March 12 to April 9. The budget will be tabled February 22.

PNN