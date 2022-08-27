Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Covid-19 tally rose to 13,26,672 Saturday as 289 more people, including 54 children, tested positive for the infection, a health department bulletin said.

The Covid-19 toll rose to 9,171 as a 65-year-old woman succumbed to the disease in Kalahandi district. Fifty-three other patients have died due to comorbidities so far, it said.

Odisha had recorded 296 infections and two fatalities Friday.

The state now has 1,989 active Covid-19 cases, while 286 more people recuperated in the last 24 hours, taking the total number recoveries to 13,15,459.

The daily positivity rate was at 1.58 per cent as 18,287 samples were tested for the infection in the last 24 hours.