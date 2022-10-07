Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Covid-19 tally rose to 13,34,705 Friday as 63 more people, including 11 children, tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The state recorded 49 infections Thursday.

The toll rose to 9,199 as a 77-year-old woman in the Sundargarh district died. Besides, 53 other patients have died due to comorbidities so far, it said.

The state now has 717 active cases, while 13,24,736 patients have recovered from the disease, including 166 in the last 24 hours.

The state’s positivity rate was 0.79 per cent.