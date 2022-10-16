Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Covid-19 tally rose to 13,35,454 Sunday as 77 more people, including seven children, tested positive for the virus, a health department bulletin said.

The Covid-19 death toll rose to 9,201 as a 60-year-old woman succumbed to the disease in Sundargarh district. Besides, 53 other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, the bulletin said.

Odisha now has 606 active Covid-19 cases, while 13,25,594 people have recovered from the disease, including 75 in the last 24 hours, it added.