Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s COVID-19 tally rose to 13,34,876 Sunday as 89 more people, including six children, tested positive for the infection, a health department bulletin said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 9,199 as no new fatality due to the disease was reported in the last 24 hours, it said.

Besides, 53 other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, the bulletin said.

Odisha now has 588 active COVID-19 cases, while 13,25,036 patients have recovered from the disease, including 124 in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was at 1.01 per cent as 89 fresh cases were detected from 8,788 sample tests.

PTI