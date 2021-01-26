Bhubaneswar: After a gap of seven months, Odisha Tuesday registered daily new COVID-19 cases below 100, which pushed the tally to 3,34,529, a health department official said.

The state had reported below 100 single-day COVID-19 cases for the last time June 6, 2020.

“All credit goes to the tireless efforts of our Covid Warriors,” the health and family welfare department said in a twitter post.

The state registered 99 new cases in 19 of the 30 districts, he said, adding that while 58 cases were reported from quarantine centres and the remaining 41 were local contact cases.

Sundergarh district recorded the highest 20 new positive cases followed by Khurda (14). Eleven other districts – Bhadrak, Deogarh, Gajapati, Jagatsinghpur, Kalahandi, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Malkangiri, Nayagarh, Nabarangpur and Subarnapur- did not register any new positive cases since Monday.

The state’s coronavirus death toll remained at 1,906 as no fresh fatality was reported from anywhere since Monday. This apart, 53 other COVIID-19 patients have also died due to comorbidities, he said.

The state now has 1,286 active COVID-19 cases, while 3,31,284 patients have so far recovered from the highly infectious disease.

Odisha has thus far conducted over 75.88 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 including 20,387 on Monday. The state’s positivity rate stands at 4.41 per cent, the data released by the health and family welfare department said.

PTI