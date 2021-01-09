Bhubaneswar/Jajpur: The Odisha Lokayukta Friday ordered for a Vigilance inquiry into breach of the River Kelua embankment at Rampur area under Dharmasala block in Jajpur district which was allegedly blown off using dynamites during floods in August, 2020.

The Lokayukta has ordered the director of Vigilance to ensure that a preliminary inquiry under his active supervision is conducted either by an SP or ASP ranked officer and submit a report within two months.

Submission of a detailed investigation report in this regard by the state anti-corruption agency has been scheduled for March 12, 2021.

The Vigilance department will conduct a preliminary inquiry on three major aspects.

Firstly, whether breaches occurred in the road embankment was due to sub-standard construction work resulting in washing away of the substantial portion of road embankment; secondly, if breaches were created in the road embankment to cover up any apparent corruption motive; thirdly, whether any corrupt practice was resorted to in the construction by any public servant or any other person, the Office order stated.

Notably, hearing an RTI application over river embankment damage, the Odisha Lokayukta had issued notices to six persons including Dharmasala MLA Pranab Kumar Balabantaray October 22, 2020.

The complaint was filed by an RTI activist alleging that the destruction of irrigation embankment from Gokarneswar to Budhalinga Majhipada road in Jajpur district during floods last August left over hundreds of acre of farmlands inundated and several crops damaged.

The RTI activist Sarbeswar Beura had alleged in his application that the irrigation embankment road was severely damaged due to the intentional use of explosives. The dynamite blast had led to massive crop damage and had rendered many local villagers homeless.

The damage was entirely man-made and conspired by the local MLA which was done to cover up low-quality of road construction work, the RTI activist had alleged in his much-debated complaint.

A road breach of about 300ft width was created on Kelua embankment at Rampur area under Dharmasala block. Over 50,000 local villagers belonging to seven panchayats under Dharmasala block in Jajpur district had suffered during the floods.

