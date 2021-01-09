Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan jointly launched the much-awaited Bindusagar beautification and cleaning initiative Saturday morning.

The total estimated cost of the beautification and cleaning project named ‘Swachh Bindusagar’ is Rs 70,00,000 which is being funded by Indian Oil out of its CSR fund. The ambitious project is to be taken up jointly by the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) Mumbai and Indian Oil (IOCL) Bhubaneswar in collaboration with Odisha Bridge Construction Company (OBCC), ICT director Bhaskar N Thorat informed.

Four pumping systems along with an HDC reactor will be installed around the Bindusagar which will make its water clean. It will also increase the aesthetic value of the holy water body, Thorat added.

“Bindusagar is one of the natural heritages and holy lakes in the temple city of Bhubaneswar and is situated in the north side of the Lingaraj temple. We will make use of the latest and energy efficient technologies in this project,” the ICT director expressed.

The project involves comprehensive development of the Lingaraj temple and its periphery spanning over 66 acre of land.

Similarly, the officials have planned for beautification and massive upgradation of infrastructure and amenities for devotees and tourists.

Notably, the same technology was used in cleaning up a lake in Maharashtra. The technology does not cause harm to aquatic animals like fish but rather kills green algae during the treatment of water.

PNN