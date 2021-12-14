Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s chances of qualifying for the knockout of the Vijay Hazare Trophy went up in smoke as they lost to Himachal Pradesh by 63 runs in a Group A match played Tuesday at Mumbai. Winning the toss, Himachal Pradesh opted to bat and scored 360 for the loss of five wickets in their 50 overs. In reply, Odisha were bundled out for 297 in 45.1 overs and with it their hopes of playing the knockouts disappeared.

Rishi Dhawan (91, 58b, 10×4, 3×6), Nikhil Gangta (81, 57b, 11×4, 2×6), Shubham Arora (69, 88b, 9×4) and Prashant Chopra (64, 7×4, 1×6) shone with the bat for Himachal Pradesh as they took the attack to the Odisha bowlers. Except for Jayant Behera (2/46) none of the other Odisha bowlers failed to make an impact on the opposition batters. Debabrata Pradhan went for 83 runs in his 10 overs while Sunil Roul conceded 96 in his 10.

In reply Odisha were also cruising well at 281 for four with plenty of overs still remaining. But they lost their last six wickets for the addition of only 16 runs to hand the match in a platter to the opposition. Openers Sandeep Patnaik (61, 74b, 5×4, 2×6) and Anurag Sarangi (66, 47b, 10×4, 1×6) set the platform up for Odisha with a partnership of 101 runs in a little less than 14 overs. However, other than skipper Subhranshu Senapati (82, 76b, 4×4, 2×6) none of the other batters failed to capitalise on the start given by the openers.

Lower down the order only Rajesh Dhupar (34, 24b, 3×4, 2×6) showed some will to fight, but the others caved in meekly. Mayank Dagar (6/59) and Dhawan (3/51) were the destroyers in chief as Himachal Pradesh romped home quite comfortably.

Brief scores: Himachal Pradesh 360 for 5 (Rishi Dhawan 91, Nikhil Gangta 81, Shubham Arora 69, Prashant Chopra 64) beat Odisha 297 all out in 45.1 overs (Subhranshu Senapati 82, Anurag Sarangi 66, Sandeep Pat6naik 61, Mayank Dagar 6/59, Rishi Dhawan 3/51) by 63 runs.