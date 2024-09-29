Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Sunday effected a major reshuffle in the IPS cadre. As per a notification from the Home Department, Suresh Dev Datta Singh was appointed as the Commissioner of Police for the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack

Singh, currently Additional DG of Police (Operations), will replace IPS Sanjeeb Panda, who has been transferred as ADG, Training, and Director of BPSPA.

AK Ray, presently Director of Printing, Stationery, and Publication, Odisha, Cuttack, will now serve as DG of Prisons and Correctional Services.

SM Narvane, the OSD for the Home Department, Bhubaneswar, has been reassigned as Director, Printing, Stationery, and Publication, Odisha, Cuttack. Vinaytosh Mishra, currently Director of SCRB, Odisha, Bhubaneswar, is being moved to ADG, CID-CB.

RP Koche, Additional DG of Police SAP, Odisha, Bhubaneswar, will take over as Director of Intelligence, Odisha, Bhubaneswar.

Radha Kishan Sharma, Additional DG of Police (Headquarters), Odisha, Cuttack, has been reassigned as Special Secretary, Home Department.

Arun Bothra, the Additional DG of Police CID CB, Odisha, Cuttack, with additional charge of CRUT, has been transferred to ADGP Railways and Coastal Security.

Jai Narayan Pankaj, IG of Police SR Berhampur, with additional charge of IG of Police EOW STE, is now assigned as IGP, Operation.

Saumyendra Kumar Priyadarsi, Director of Intelligence, Odisha, Bhubaneswar, will move to ADGP, Modernization.

Santosh Bala, Special Secretary to the Government, Home Department, and Additional DG of Police, CMD OPHWC, will now be Director of SCRB & SFSL.

Anup Kumar Sahoo, IG of Police Intelligence, Odisha, Bhubaneswar, has been reassigned as IGP, Training, BPSPA.

Dayal Gangwar, Additional DG of Police, Modernization, Odisha, Cuttack, will now serve as ADGP, Headquarters.

Rajesh Kumar, Additional DG of Police, Railways & Coastal Security, with additional charge as Director SFSL, has been transferred as ADGP, SAP.

Shyni, IG of Police BPSPA, Odisha, Bhubaneswar, with additional charge as IG of Police CAW & CW, has been reassigned to IGP, CAW & CW.

Sanjay Kumar Kaushal, IG of Police CR, Cuttack, will take over as IGP, Vigilance Organisation. Dr. Deepak Kumar, IG of Police ER, Balasore, has been transferred to IGP, Fire Service and Home Guards.

Awinash Kumar, currently SP of Khurda in the rank of DIGP, is being transferred to DIG, SAP.

