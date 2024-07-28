Kendrapara: A 55-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years in jail by a court in Kendrapara district for raping a teenage boy. The special POCSO court also imposed a fine of Rs50,000 on the convict.

In case of default, he would have to undergo an additional two years in jail. The incident happened in July 2021. In the police complaint, the survivor’s mother alleged that he was taken to a cowshed, located in a secluded place, and raped by the convict.

While delivering the verdict Thursday, the court also directed the Odisha State Legal Services Authority to pay a compensation of Rs5 lakh to the 14-year-old boy, Special Public Prosecutor Manoj Kumar Sahu said.

The court convicted the accused under IPC Section 377 (unnatural offences, including sexual relationships that are considered to be against nature), and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. Ten witnesses, including the boy, had deposed before the court.

PNN