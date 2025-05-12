Titilagarh: For the past 20 years, 40-year-old Rabindra Patra has lived in confinement, locked inside a small room at his family home in Nilachakra Nagar in Titilagarh town.

Once a cheerful child, Rabindra, who is unable to move his limbs or speak, survives only with the care of his elder brother and sister-in-law as his parents have since long passed away. Rabindra lost his mental stability as an infant.

In 1984, when he was just six months old, the then Chief Minister Janaki Ballabh Patnaik had visited Titilagarh. Out of excitement, Rabindra’s parents had carried their baby to witness the former CM’s helicopter landing. According to the family, the loud noise startled the infant so severely that he lost consciousness.

When he regained it, his mental faculties had deteriorated. Despite consulting multiple doctors at various hospitals and trying multiple treatments, his condition never improved. As Rabindra grew older, life continued to deal cruel blows. At the age of 20, he collapsed and broke a leg, a fracture that never healed properly despite repeated medical consultations. With both physical and mental disabilities, his condition became dire. His parents eventually passed away in despair, leaving Rabindra in the care of his elder brother, Jeetendra Patra, and sister-in-law Priyanka Patra. Jeetendra works as a daily labourer at a private factory outside Titilagarh, returning home every day to care for his brother.

At home, Priyanka manages not only her two young children but also all of Rabindra’s daily needs like feeding, bathing, and tending to him like a child. Despite their tireless devotion, the family has received no significant government assistance or specialised treatment for Rabindra. Recently, Rabindra was granted a disability certificate after 40 long years of waiting. But he still lacks an Aadhaar card, voter ID, and any disability pension. Every application for an Aadhaar card has been rejected for unclear reasons, making him ineligible for various social welfare schemes.

“Without an Aadhaar card, even basic banking transaction is not possible,” said his visibly frustrated elder brother Jeetendra Patra. “We’ve knocked on every door, and all we have left is hope that the government will finally help.” Rabindra, once joyful in his parents’ arms, now lies silent, forgotten by the system, surviving solely on the compassion of his family.

