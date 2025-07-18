Baripada: A court in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district Friday sentenced a 62-year-old man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a specially abled woman in 2021.

The sentence was pronounced by District Additional Sessions Court Judge Satyanarayan Patra.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict, said Additional Public Prosecutor, Krushna Chandra Das.

If the convict fails to pay the penalty, he will remain in jail for 6 more months.

The convict had raped the 22-year-old tribal woman on several occasions in 2021 and impregnated her, Das said.

Family members of the victim had subsequently lodged an FIR at Rasgovindpur police station.

The judgment was based on the statements of the victim, nine witnesses and medical reports, Das added.

