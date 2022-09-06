Berhampur: A court in Odisha’s Ganjam district sentenced a 35-year-old man to 20 years of imprisonment Tuesday for raping a 14-year-old girl over three years ago.

Berhampur Pocso court judge Ganeshwar Pati also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on Brundaban Naik, said special public prosecutor Mohan Singari.

The court awarded Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the rape survivor.

On May 13, 2019, Naik had sexually assaulted the teenager after he saw her bathing in a water body on the outskirts of her village in Purushottampur police station area.

The court declared its judgement was based on the medical report and the statements of 12 witnesses.

PTI