Bhubaneswar: The crime branch of Odisha Police Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly posting a doctored video of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on a social media platform.

The accused, a native of Rayagada district, works at a construction company in Tikri, police said.

The arrest was made on the basis of a complaint lodged by a person after he came across the content on social media, the crime branch said in a statement.

“The complainant claimed the video was doctored and made viral with the deliberate intention to defame the CM and tarnish his image among the general public,” the statement said.

The cybercrime unit has registered an FIR and started an investigation into the case.

The video has been removed after the police made a request in this regard, it said.

PTI