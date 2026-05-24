Bhubaneswar: A man sustained critical burn injuries after coming into contact with overhead electric wires while trying to take a selfie standing on top of a goods train at Mancheswar railway station in Bhubaneswar Sunday, a statement said.

The man climbed onto a wagon at the station to take a selfie. He came into contact with the high-voltage overhead electric (OHE) system and fell on the ground, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) said.

On-duty RPF personnel rescued the man and took him to a railway hospital for treatment, it said.

After preliminary treatment at the railway hospital, he was sent to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, it added.

The ECoR appealed to people, particularly youths, to strictly avoid climbing railway wagons, poles, coaches or any railway structure for selfies, photography, videography or social media content creation.

“Such dangerous acts also invite legal action under relevant provisions of the Railways Act,” it said.

PTI