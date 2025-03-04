Baripada: A 40-year-old man in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district beheaded his father Tuesday after he refused to give him Rs 10 to buy ‘gutkha’, police said.

The accused went to a police station carrying the severed head to surrender himself, a senior officer said.

“The man beheaded his 70-year-old father with a sharp weapon and surrendered at Chandua Police Station along with the severed head. His mother fled the spot. The murd*r took place following a heated exchange of words between the accused and his parents,” he said.

The deceased was identified as Baidhar Singh.

Baripada SDPO Pravat Mallick said, “The murd*r occurred over a petty issue. The accused became angry when his father refused to pay Rs 10 for ‘gutkha’, a tobacco product.”

The police reached the village along with a forensic team, and an investigation is underway, the officer said.

PTI