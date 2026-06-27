Jharsuguda: Special Court under the POCSO Act in Jharsuguda has sentenced a 30-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl.

Additional District & Sessions Judge-cum-Special Court Judge Ms Puja Sarangi convicted Ajay Singh, son of Jayakrushna Singh, resident of Pumphousepada, IB Thermal under Banharpali police station in Jharsuguda district, under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and Section 65(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, the official said.

The court pronounced the judgment today in C.T. (Spl.) Case No.50 of 2025, arising out of Banharpali PS Case No.128 dated June 25, 2025. The offence took place on June 22, 2025, the official added.

The judge sentenced Singh to 20 years rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000. In default of payment of fine, he will undergo an additional one year of rigorous imprisonment. The fine amount will be paid to the victim. No separate sentence was awarded under BNS Section 65(2) as per POCSO provisions. The period spent in custody as an undertrial will be set off against the sentence.

Considering the gravity of the crime and the mental trauma suffered by the minor victim, the court recommended compensation of Rs 8 lakh to be awarded to her under the NALSA Victim Compensation Scheme. The amount is to be deposited in an interest-bearing fixed deposit in a nationalised bank in the victim’s name until she attains majority to prevent misuse. Any prior compensation received will be adjusted accordingly, the official added.