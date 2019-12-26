Cuttack: Odisha managed to garner a slender light of 28 runs in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group C encounter against Uttarakhand being played at the DRIEMS ground here. The second day of the game Wednesday was called off early due to inclement weather with Odisha on 145 for six in reply to Uttarakhand’s first innings score of 117.

Resuming at their overnight score of 98 for three, Odisha lost the wickets of former skipper Biplab Samantray (37), Abhishek Raut (8) and Sujit Lenka (2) in quick succession. However, Shantanu Mishra (54 batting, 151b, 8×4) held one end up with a gritty show in the middle. Debabrata Pradhan (two batting) was at the crease with Shantanu Mishra when the umpires called it a day.

For Uttarakhand, pacer P Chamoli (2/36) was the most successful bowler on a day when only 16.2 overs were bowled. He picked up the wickets of Biplab and Abhishek while Dhanraj Sharma (1/32) dismissed Sujit.

Odisha should now build as sizeable a lead as possible as the match even with interruptions may produce a result. So it would be good for the hosts if the tail-enders can dig in and take the lead over the 100-run mark.

Then… well Basant Mohanty and his band of bowlers will presumably work their magic again.

