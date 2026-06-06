Bhubaneswar: Odisha needs to create a unique identity for its mangoes to boost exports and enhance farmers’ income, Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo said Friday.

Addressing the State-Level Mango Festival at the Central Horticultural Experiment Station in the City, a regional station of the ICAR-Indian Institute of Horticultural Research, Singh Deo emphasised the importance of branding Odisha’s mangoes to unlock their market potential and create greater value for growers.

“Odisha needs to create a unique identity for its mangoes as it will help boost exports and raise farmers’ income,” he said. Singh Deo, who holds the Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment portfolio, also stressed the need for crop diversification to improve agricultural productivity and sustainability.

Encouraging farmers to move beyond traditional cultivation practices, he urged them to diversify into pulses, oilseeds and high-value fruit crops such as dragon fruit, citing their strong market demand and medicinal benefits.

The Deputy Chief Minister highlighted various initiatives undertaken by the state government to expose farmers to successful agricultural practices adopted in different parts of the country. He commended the organisers for hosting an informative event that would benefit both farmers and stakeholders in the horticulture sector.

The festival, jointly organised by the ICAR-Indian Institute of Horticultural Research and the Directorate of Horticulture, celebrated the state’s rich mango heritage while promoting biodiversity conservation and sustainable farming practices.

The event attracted hundreds of mango growers, scientists, agricultural experts and enthusiasts, providing a platform to discuss climate-resilient horticulture and raise awareness about agricultural land conservation under the ‘Khet Bachao Abhiyan’.

Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Department Commissioner-cum-Secretary Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav said Odisha has more than 2.5 lakh hectares under mango cultivation, underscoring the crop’s significance to the state’s agricultural economy.

Digapahandi MLA Sidhant Mohapatra stressed the need to strike a balance between agricultural growth and environmental sustainability. ICAR-Indian Institute of Horticultural Research Director Tusar Kanti Behera showcased several high-yielding fruit varieties developed by the institute to support farmers and enhance productivity.

The festival featured an exhibition of more than 60 mango varieties, ranging from popular local landraces to exotic cultivars such as Miyazaki and high-yielding Arka hybrids. The platform enabled scientists to interact directly with farmers on orchard management and pest control.

Several Farmer Producer Organisations also set up stalls to sell quality mangoes directly to consumers, strengthening market linkages.

Among those present were Agriculture Director Shubham Saxena, Soil Conservation Director Subrat Panda, Horticulture Director Kalunge Gorakh Waman and Central Horticultural Experiment Station Principal Scientist Gobinda Chandara Acharya.