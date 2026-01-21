Bhubaneswar: Odisha minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra Wednesday directed officers to expedite works for early implementation of the Mahanadi riverfront development project in Cuttack.

The project, with an estimated cost of Rs 150 crore, will be developed over an area of 426 acres along the Mahanadi riverfront, officials said.

It is a flagship urban rejuvenation initiative aimed at transforming the riverfront into a vibrant public, cultural and recreational space, while boosting tourism and improving the overall urban environment, they said.

Chairing a meeting to review the progress made on the proposed project, Mahapatra, the housing and urban development minister, underscored the importance of time-bound implementation and directed agencies concerned to fast-track statutory approvals, tendering processes, and all preparatory works to enable early commencement of the project.

The project will be implemented by the Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) through an open tender process, he said.

According to the approved master plan, the project will be implemented in three phases. Phase-I will focus on the development of a 3.2 km-long riverfront promenade from Baliyatra Ground edge to Maritime Museum, along with pathways and essential utility infrastructure in Balijatra zone in Cuttack city.

Phase-II will include the development of pathways, underground utilities, and extensive tree plantations across the remaining areas covered under the master plan, with strong emphasis on environmental sustainability.

Phase-III will involve the creation of a range of recreational, cultural, and tourism-oriented facilities, including Cuttack Haat and a heritage village, food truck and entrance zones, playgrounds, sensory park, fitness zone, nature interpretation centre, entrance plaza, thematic gardens, an open-air maritime museum, and an adventure zone, among other public amenities.

PTI