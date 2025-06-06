Cuttack: Odisha Food, Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra had a narrow escape Friday after his car collided head-on with a truck at Barang in Cuttack district, police said.

The minister’s vehicle sustained front-end damage in the crash, but no one was injured, officials said. Patra was returning to Bhubaneswar and switched to another vehicle following the accident.

Barang police have detained the truck driver and are investigating the cause of the collision.

Further details are awaited.

