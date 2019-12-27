Bhubaneswar: In a minor reshuffle among IAS officers, state government, Friday, transferred six babus. Senior IAS officer Niranjan Sahu has been appointed as revenue divisional commissioner (RDC), northern division—Sambalpur. N Thirumala Naik replaced Sahu as the new labour commissioner, Odisha.

According to a notification issued by the General Administration (GA) department, Prasanta Kumar Senapati is the new OBC director under the state ST, ST Development department. The director’s post has been declared as equivalent to the status of a special secretary.

Among others, Health & Family Welfare additional secretary Susanta Mohapatra has been posted as director of estates in GA department while V Jaya Kumar is appointed as director, Ayush, which is equivalent to the rank of joint secretary.

Besides, 2015 batch IAS officer Aboli Sunil Naravane is the new additional district magistrate (ADM)—Rourkela along with additional charge of vice chairman of Rourkela Development Authority (RDA).

Meanwhile, the government has given three months re-extension to retired IFS officer Deepak Mohanty, who is serving as director of mines. Mohanty’s extended tenure is scheduled to end December 31, 2019.