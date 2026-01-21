Dhenkanal: A man was allegedly assaulted and paraded with a footwear garland through a village in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district, charging him with converting people to another religion, prompting the police to register a case, an officer said Wednesday.

Though the incident occurred January 4 in a village under the Parjang police station limits, it came to light recently after the victim’s wife lodged a police complaint, following which the police initiated an investigation.

According to the complaint, a group of 15 to 20 people armed with bamboo sticks attacked the victim, a Christian, in his house around 11 am when he was praying.

The mob allegedly beat the man, forcibly smeared him with vermilion, garlanded him with footwear and paraded him in the streets of the village. He was also compelled to bow before a temple, according to the complaint.

The victim’s wife rejected the allegation that her husband was involved in religious conversion.

When contacted, Dhenkanal SP Abhinav Sonkar told PTI: “The police have registered a case under various sections of the BNS. Several people have so far been examined. Legal actions are likely to be taken against seven people after gathering prima facie evidence.”

On the accusation that the victim was forced to drink water from a drain, the SP said the claim was found to be incorrect during preliminary inquiry.

